Fingers crossed for largest crowd ever to participate in the polar plunge

Special Olympics Ireland is calling on the people of Donegal to get ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ on December 7 by participating in Polar Plunge which will take place at Rathmullan Strand from 12.30pm.

The event is held every year and this year the gardaí are hoping that the largest number of people ever will participate in this annual event.

A garda spokesperson said: "We want to make this years plunge the biggest and best yet so please do get involved."

The Special Olympics team are hoping that this year’s event will be just as popular as other years in order to raise vital funds for the organisation.

Those who think they are brave enough to take the Polar Plunge can register at www.specialolympics.ie/polarplunge. Registration costs just €20 with plungers encouraged to raise an additional €50.

Plungers who raise €50 or more will also receive a complimentary Polar Plunge t-shirt.