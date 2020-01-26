Snow and ice warning issued for Donegal

Contact
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for snow and ice in Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning.
Wintry showers will bring some accumulations of snow, especially on high ground.
The warning issued this morning also covers Connacht and Cavan and is valid from 6pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.
