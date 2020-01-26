Darkness into Light coming to the Finn Valley

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Integrated Community Company (BASICC)the Finn Valley Family Resource Centre, and the Finn Valley Leisure Centre have announced that Darkness into Light is coming to the Finn Valley on Saturday, May 9.

Darkness into Light is a global movement, organised by Pieta House, dedicated to ending suicide and supporting those who engage in self-harm. Participants play an important role in removing the stigma around suicide and self-harm as well as raising vital funds to fight suicide. In 2019 200,000 people across Ireland and throughout the world took part.

All funds raised will support Pieta to deliver its counselling, therapy and bereavement services across its 15 centers in Ireland, operate its 24-hour suicide helpline (1800 247 247) and contributes to the Resilience Academy programme which supports youth mental health in schools.

Corina Catterson Flynn, Finn Valley Family Resource Centre, says: “Working in the Family Resource Centre we are very aware of the impact suicide and self-harm have on the wider community. On May 9 we want everyone to walk and talk with us so we can create a community where suicide, self-harm, and stigma can be replaced by hope, self-care, and acceptance”.

Leah Fairman of BASICC added: “We are really pleased to be working in partnership with the Family Resource Centre to bring Darkness into Light to the Twin Towns. Running the event will be a real community effort and there will be lots of opportunities to get involved. We will have more information in the New Year. In the meantime, we’d like to encourage anyone who is interested in helping out to get in contact."

Contact Leah at The Base on 0876075555/or e-mail: leah@thebaseenterprise.ie