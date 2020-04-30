Donegal Domestic Violence Service urge people living in fear to get in touch

There is concern over the fact that advocate routes normally open to people suffering domestic violence are no longer in place due to the Covid-19 crisis.

But manager of Donegal Domestic Violence Services Marie Hainsworth is assuring people that the service is still open and giving whatever support is needed.

“People don’t necessarily call us directly,” she said. “They often come in through advocate agencies like Tusla. Unfortunately there is a reduction in engagement because Tusla are not out in houses, and with the schools being closed we are not getting contacted through that route either.

“People get in touch through the guards, but that is more serious because by the time the guards are involved it has already escalated.

With so much change to the usual pathways, Ms Hainsworth is encouraging people to get in touch themselves.

“There are complex situations where people feel that moving themselves and their family out of the home is just too much,” she said. “People can feel like they can’t do it by themselves.

“We are still open and there is still accommodation available if people do want to make the move. They don’t need to feel trapped. We will still work with them to get them out.”

Family members who are worried about a loved one can also contact the service.

“They might need to step up and be the advocate,” said Ms Hainsworth. “We offer support to families who wish to help someone.”

Another concern is that people might feel it is not safe to make a phone call if they are living in the same house as an abuser. But there are a number of other ways to get in touch.

As well as the helpline number 1800 262 277, people can make contact through Facebook @DonegalDVS or by emailing ddvsrefuge@gmail.com. Another way to make contact is through WhatsApp on 087 3812438. This doesn’t show up on a phone as being Donegal Domestic Violence Service.

There is a contact form on the website www.donegaldomesticviolenceservices.ie where people can also find advice for themselves or on supporting a loved one.