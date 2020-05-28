Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

US Congressman whose father is from Donegal is honoured with JFK Medal

He received the award for his work for peace programmes in Ireland

Brendan Boyle

Donegal immigrant's son Congressman Brendan Boyle received JFK medal in the US

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

A Donegal immigrant’s son who is an elected member of the US House of Representatives is the recipient of the prestigious  2020 John F Kennedy Medal.

This honour is given by the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) in the US. Brendan Boyle was nominated for the award because of his leadership in protecting the Good Friday agreement and working to prevent a hard border in the face of Brexit. He has continuously been a strong voice in Congress for Donegal the border region. Most recently, he secured an increase of  $2m for the 2020 Peace Program.

AOH President in America Jim McKay praised Brendan Boyle’s work on securing funding for the International Fund For Ireland (IFI), honouring the 1916 Easter Rising and related commemorations and his dedication to Irish emigration.

The congressman’s work has not gone unnoticed in Donegal, where Brendan’s father Francis was born and bred.

Donegal County President of AOH John Byrne told the Donegal Democrat: “He is an incredible young man. I have a great interest in him and I think what he is doing is of interest to everyone in Donegal and Ireland.

“His father left Glencolmcille 50 years ago and made a life in America and now Brendan is helping Donegal.

“I warmly welcome what the good man is doing for Donegal and Ireland.”

With Brexit and its impact on Donegal still very much a concern, it certainly helps to have a strong voice for the region in Congress. And with fears that much EU cross border funding will be lost, the increase from the US fund is more important than ever.

“God knows what is ahead of us,” said Mr Bryne. “There could be a lot of things going, so it is really good to see that someone is fighting for us and something is coming our way.

“That is a great thing.”

Brendan Boyle’s election story is remarkable. Up against a member of the Clinton dynasty and the huge advertising budget that entailed, he and his father Francis looked instead at the Irish way of canvassing. They knocked on doors and talked to people. Brendan was at the time a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives where he sat from 2008. Since his election to the national House of Representatives, he has kept Irish issues very much on the table at Capitol Hill.

He believes that the work of the IFI is critically important in maintaining peace and continuing the work of the Good Friday agreement.

He is honoured to have received the John F Kennedy Medal for his work in this area.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie