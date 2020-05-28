US Congressman whose father is from Donegal is honoured with JFK Medal

A Donegal immigrant’s son who is an elected member of the US House of Representatives is the recipient of the prestigious 2020 John F Kennedy Medal.

This honour is given by the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) in the US. Brendan Boyle was nominated for the award because of his leadership in protecting the Good Friday agreement and working to prevent a hard border in the face of Brexit. He has continuously been a strong voice in Congress for Donegal the border region. Most recently, he secured an increase of $2m for the 2020 Peace Program.

AOH President in America Jim McKay praised Brendan Boyle’s work on securing funding for the International Fund For Ireland (IFI), honouring the 1916 Easter Rising and related commemorations and his dedication to Irish emigration.

The congressman’s work has not gone unnoticed in Donegal, where Brendan’s father Francis was born and bred.

Donegal County President of AOH John Byrne told the Donegal Democrat: “He is an incredible young man. I have a great interest in him and I think what he is doing is of interest to everyone in Donegal and Ireland.

“His father left Glencolmcille 50 years ago and made a life in America and now Brendan is helping Donegal.

“I warmly welcome what the good man is doing for Donegal and Ireland.”

With Brexit and its impact on Donegal still very much a concern, it certainly helps to have a strong voice for the region in Congress. And with fears that much EU cross border funding will be lost, the increase from the US fund is more important than ever.

“God knows what is ahead of us,” said Mr Bryne. “There could be a lot of things going, so it is really good to see that someone is fighting for us and something is coming our way.

“That is a great thing.”

Brendan Boyle’s election story is remarkable. Up against a member of the Clinton dynasty and the huge advertising budget that entailed, he and his father Francis looked instead at the Irish way of canvassing. They knocked on doors and talked to people. Brendan was at the time a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives where he sat from 2008. Since his election to the national House of Representatives, he has kept Irish issues very much on the table at Capitol Hill.

He believes that the work of the IFI is critically important in maintaining peace and continuing the work of the Good Friday agreement.

He is honoured to have received the John F Kennedy Medal for his work in this area.