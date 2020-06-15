Club's generous gesture of appreciation for Donegal Mountain Rescue Team

A Donegal hiking club has shown their thanks to Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) by donating a portion of their membership to the organisation.

Swilly Hiking Club ask members for a €5 contribution as part of their annual fees, which is passed on to DMRT.

A spokesperson for DMRT said: “This club have made a number of donations to us in the past, and it is very much appreciated.”

Club treasurer Dennis presented the cheque to DMRT's Janine after their walk on Sunday, with other club members present and practicing social distancing.

Anyone who wishes to support the entirely voluntary work of DMRT can do so at https://www.idonate.ie/donegalmrt