Donegal community delighted with funding for regeneration of 'Ireland's oldest town'

Ballyshannon has been approved for €185,625.00 under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, RRDF.

Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) welcomed the news sayig: "I am absolutely delighted today to get the news that Ballyshannon has been successful in our application for funding to help the Regeneration of Ireland’s Oldest Town.

"Today we have been approved for €185,625.00 from Minister Michael Ring’s department under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, RRDF. This figure represents 75% of the project cost with the other 25% coming from Donegal County Council making this an investment of €247,500.00 in Ballyshannon."

This is a Category 2 application which provides seed capital funding for strategic large-scale projects which require further development and make them shovel ready for construction - and ready for further funding applications including Category 1 RRDF. The aim is to provide town regeneration and contribute to economic development and recovery.

Cllr Sweeny said: "I spoke to Frank Feighan and Joe McHugh today and with members of the Regeneration Unit in DCC who are delighted for Ballyshannon and know how much this means to the town.

"Since entering the Council just over a year ago, this was one on my main goals, to continue to work on the regeneration of the area but to bring the previous good work of many community and voluntary groups to a new and strategic level.

"I am delighted to get the plan out of the starting blocks and while there are many challenges ahead, I see this as a spark to reignite the town of Ballyshannon and the south Donegal region. Thank you to the Regeneration Unit in DCC, and the local community who have engaged so far on the ideas. And of course thanks to Minister Michael Ring who has delivered so much to rural Ireland. Note there will be quite a bit of community and public engagements in the future (which is inhibited at present due to Covid 19). Looking forward to moving forward."

The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund represents an unprecedented opportunity to deliver the scale of investment necessary to allow rural communities to further develop and prosper. This investment is more important than ever to help address the challenges arising from the Covid-19 crisis and to drive economic recovery and sustainable development in rural areas.

The Category 2 funding Minister Ring announced today is for projects that require further development to make them ready for construction. There can be significant work and expense involved in getting projects to the point where they are ready to be delivered. This support is critical to ensure that a pipeline of ambitious regeneration projects are ready to hit the ground running in the future.

