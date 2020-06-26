More than 1,200 properties in Donegal without electricity after overnight lightning storm

Contact
ESB Network crews working to restore electricity supply across Donegal
Around 1,200 Donegal homes and businesses are without electricity following severe and widespread lightning.
ESB Networks are working to restore power to properties affected by faults in Donegal Town, Glenties, Stranorlar, Ballybofey, Rossgeir, Convoy, Newtowncunningham and Carndonagh.
It is hoped that full power will be restored across the county by lunchtime.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Ballyshannon woman Donna Martin is undertaking the Wild Atlantic Way summer challenge in memory of her late father, Brendan, and to raise funds for the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.