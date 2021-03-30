Welcome for €1m funding for new one-way system in Letterkenny

The allocation of €1million for a new one-way system in one of the busiest areas in Letterkenny’s town centre has been welcomed.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has granted funding for a one-way system and pedestrian linkages in the cathedral area.

The allocation is part of €72.8 million funding package for 340 sustainable transport projects in 19 local authorities under the NTA’s Transport Authority’s Rural ActiveTravel Investment Programme. Donegal will receive a total of €5,311,00 which will be spent on 27 projects.

Letterkenny councillor Ciaran Brogan welcomed the funding.

“The announcement that the Letterkenny Cathedral one-way, which takes in Cathedral Road, Convent Road, College Row and Sentry Hill Road, has been allocated €1 million will go a long way to improving the safety of all road users in this area,” he said.

“The need for a new traffic management system was first raised by bus operators driving coming and going to the schools in the area. They expressed concern for the safety of the pupils and students, and pointed out that traffic flow in the area was also an issue. This new plan is supported by residents in the College Road area.”

He said the project is much more than just another one-way system.

“It’s a huge investment in what is a historical part of Letterkenny which includes landmark buildings such as Scoil Colmcille, St Eunan’s College, St Eunan’s Cathedral, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Loreto Letterkenny, the Parochial House and the Old Boys’ School.

“These works will include new street furniture, planting, bus bays and new pedestrian table crossings. I’m looking forward to seeing this project started, as the planning and design is completed and ready to go. This new project will complement the major works carried out at Cathedral carpark a number of years ago and I want to thank and acknowledge the support of Minister Charlie McConalogue in relation to this latest funding approval.”

Other projects in the Letterkenny Municipal District which will benefit from the funding allocation announced by the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan include the Rockhill Road footpath extension which will link Oldtown to Crievesmith.

“This new footpath is something I have been pursuing for some time and I’m delighted we have finally received €127,500 in funding,” Cllr Brogan said.

“This will be a huge benefit and will make a big difference to the people in this area who walk to and from the town.

The Letterkenny MD is also to receive €50,000 for cycle facilities from the Polestar Roundabout to the Creamery Roundabout, €150,000 for the study of pedestrian and cycle linkages supporting the Transport Plan and the €167,000 for footpaths in Manor, Milford and Kilmacrennan.