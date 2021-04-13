Tyres slashed on van parked outside home

Gardaí are appealing for information after tyres were slashed on a van parked outside a home in Donegal.

The incident occurred at St Mary’s Close, Stranacorkra, Derrybeg between 10pm on April 7 and 11pm on April 8.

The van was parked outside the home of its owner who found all the tyres on the van slashed in the morning.

Anyone who lives in the area who may have information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Milford garda station on 91 53060.