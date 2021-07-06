List of local pharmacies offering the Janssen single-dose vaccine in Donegal

List of local pharmacies offering the Janseen single-dose vaccine in Donegal

List of local pharmacies offering the Janseen single-dose vaccine

Many pharmacies are now offering the Janssen single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 18 to 34 and 50 or over.

Here is a list of Donegal pharmacies compiled from the official HSE list.

Book your vaccine appointment at your friendly local pharmacist. 

Annagry Pharmacy
Annagry

F94 F4E3

074 9562654

Bonners Pharmacy

Main Street Ballybofey

Ballybofey

F93 Y48P

074 913 1027

Boots
4-6 Lower Main Street

Letterkenny

F92 XR63

074 912 5499

Boots
Unit 8

Letterkenny Retail Park

Letterkenny

F92 HE97

074 912 5631

Boots
The Diamond

Donegal Town

F94Y5NX

074 9721232

Brennans Buncrana
Ardaravan Square

Buncrana

F93 K650

074 9322222

Brennans Clonmany
Market Square

Clonmany

F93 W5R6

074 9378584

Brennans Pharmacy

Creeslough
Main Street Creeslough

F92 CH21

074 913 8610

Cara Bundoran
Main Street Bundoran

Bundoran

F94 C584

071 98 41776

Cara Donegal
Unit 5-6,

Donegal Town Shopping Centre

074 97 21112

Cara Killybegs
Main Street,

Killybegs

074 9731009

Carn Pharmacy
Unit 1 Millbrae Bus Park

Carndonagh

F93 RK76

074 9374962

Carrigart Pharmacy
Main Street

Carrigart

F92 TF44

074 915 5772

Chemist Connect

Unit 5 Devlin Complex

Bridgend

F93 K03Y

074 9368744

Eske Pharmacy
Main Street Donegal Town

F94 NPX2

074 9722033

Flatleys Pharmacy
Pound Street,

Stranorlar

074 9131795

Glenties Medical Hall
Main Street Glenties

074 95 51289

Haven Pharmacy
Shore Road Killybegs

F94Y9TV

074 97 32640

Healthwise (Foyle)
Market Square Moville

Moville

F93RH92

074 938 2929

Healthwise (Foyleview)
Bridge Street,

Lifford

074 91 41030

Healthwise (Tierneys)
Lower Main Street Buncrana

Buncrana

F93XT0C

074 936 2412

Healthwise Pharmacy Ballyraine
Unit 1, Park House, Ballyraine,

Letterkenny

074 9106444

Inish Pharmacy
Unit 1 Carndonagh Shopping Centre

Carndonagh

F93DD86

074 93 29324

Inish Pharmacy
Railway Rd Buncrana

F93WK25

074 93 62784

Life Pharmacy Britton's
Main Street Donegal Town

F94KW2P

074 97 21008

Lloyd's Pharmacy
Unit 4 Letterkenny Town Centre

Letterkenny

F92F252

074 9102070

McFadden's Pharmacy
Unit 2 Larkin House

Oldtown Road

Letterkenny

F92D7YF

074 9121369

McFadden's Pharmacy
Letterkenny Shopping Centre

Letterkenny

F92K681

0749 122304

McNeills Pharmacy
No 51 The Diamond

Carndonagh

F93 XYX7

074 937 4120

Mullan's Pharmacy
Unit 2-3 Supervalu Shopping Centre

Carndonagh

F93 E337

074 9373647

NK Pharmacy
Navenny Shopping Centre Ballybofey

F93 XY17

074 9131375

O'Donnells Pharmacy
Main Street Dungloe

Dungloe

F94 N7VT

074 952 1386

O'Donnells Pharmacy
Stranacorkra,

Derrybeg

F92 X968

074 95 32255

Pillbox Pharmacy
Ballyshannon

F94 K6FW

071 9851183

The Ardara Pharamacy
The Diamond

Ardara

F94CX60

074 95 41120

