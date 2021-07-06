List of local pharmacies offering the Janssen single-dose vaccine in Donegal

List of local pharmacies offering the Janseen single-dose vaccine
Many pharmacies are now offering the Janssen single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 18 to 34 and 50 or over.
Here is a list of Donegal pharmacies compiled from the official HSE list.
Book your vaccine appointment at your friendly local pharmacist.
Annagry Pharmacy
Annagry
F94 F4E3
074 9562654
Bonners Pharmacy
Main Street Ballybofey
Ballybofey
F93 Y48P
074 913 1027
Boots
4-6 Lower Main Street
Letterkenny
F92 XR63
074 912 5499
Boots
Unit 8
Letterkenny Retail Park
Letterkenny
F92 HE97
074 912 5631
Boots
The Diamond
Donegal Town
F94Y5NX
074 9721232
Brennans Buncrana
Ardaravan Square
Buncrana
F93 K650
074 9322222
Brennans Clonmany
Market Square
Clonmany
F93 W5R6
074 9378584
Brennans Pharmacy
Creeslough
Main Street Creeslough
F92 CH21
074 913 8610
Cara Bundoran
Main Street Bundoran
Bundoran
F94 C584
071 98 41776
Cara Donegal
Unit 5-6,
Donegal Town Shopping Centre
074 97 21112
Cara Killybegs
Main Street,
Killybegs
074 9731009
Carn Pharmacy
Unit 1 Millbrae Bus Park
Carndonagh
F93 RK76
074 9374962
Carrigart Pharmacy
Main Street
Carrigart
F92 TF44
074 915 5772
Chemist Connect
Unit 5 Devlin Complex
Bridgend
F93 K03Y
074 9368744
Eske Pharmacy
Main Street Donegal Town
F94 NPX2
074 9722033
Flatleys Pharmacy
Pound Street,
Stranorlar
074 9131795
Glenties Medical Hall
Main Street Glenties
074 95 51289
Haven Pharmacy
Shore Road Killybegs
F94Y9TV
074 97 32640
Healthwise (Foyle)
Market Square Moville
Moville
F93RH92
074 938 2929
Healthwise (Foyleview)
Bridge Street,
Lifford
074 91 41030
Healthwise (Tierneys)
Lower Main Street Buncrana
Buncrana
F93XT0C
074 936 2412
Healthwise Pharmacy Ballyraine
Unit 1, Park House, Ballyraine,
Letterkenny
074 9106444
Inish Pharmacy
Unit 1 Carndonagh Shopping Centre
Carndonagh
F93DD86
074 93 29324
Inish Pharmacy
Railway Rd Buncrana
F93WK25
074 93 62784
Life Pharmacy Britton's
Main Street Donegal Town
F94KW2P
074 97 21008
Lloyd's Pharmacy
Unit 4 Letterkenny Town Centre
Letterkenny
F92F252
074 9102070
McFadden's Pharmacy
Unit 2 Larkin House
Oldtown Road
Letterkenny
F92D7YF
074 9121369
McFadden's Pharmacy
Letterkenny Shopping Centre
Letterkenny
F92K681
0749 122304
McNeills Pharmacy
No 51 The Diamond
Carndonagh
F93 XYX7
074 937 4120
Mullan's Pharmacy
Unit 2-3 Supervalu Shopping Centre
Carndonagh
F93 E337
074 9373647
NK Pharmacy
Navenny Shopping Centre Ballybofey
F93 XY17
074 9131375
O'Donnells Pharmacy
Main Street Dungloe
Dungloe
F94 N7VT
074 952 1386
O'Donnells Pharmacy
Stranacorkra,
Derrybeg
F92 X968
074 95 32255
Pillbox Pharmacy
Ballyshannon
F94 K6FW
071 9851183
The Ardara Pharamacy
The Diamond
Ardara
F94CX60
074 95 41120
