06/10/2021

Paul McGinley to be given freedom of Donegal

'He speaks with a Dublin accent, but is a Donegal man at heart'

Golfer Paul McGinley is to be given the freedom of Donegal.

Donegal County Council passed a motion at Wednesday’s council meeting to give the honour to the Dubliner, who has strong Donegal roots.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan proposed giving the freedom of the county to the former Ryder Cup captain whose parents are both from Donegal.

He said he was making the proposal due to McGinley’s “massive contribution to Donegal over many years and his promotion of our county as a golfing destination”. 

“I think it is important that we as a council embrace and show the great appreciation that we have for the work undertaken by Paul McGinley,” he said.

He said he knew the honour would “mean so much” to Paul McGinley and his family.

Cllr Paul Canning, who seconded the motion, said the freedom of the county was the best way to show appreciation to the golfer for his promotion of the county as a golf destination. 

Cathaoirleach of the council Cllr Jack Murray said McGinley, who is a distant relative, “speaks with a Dublin accent, but is a Donegal man at heart”. 

Arrangements will now be put in place for the freedom of the county to be presented to the golfer.

 

