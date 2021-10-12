Search

Concern at future of Glenties museum

Council called on to help ensure future of the St Connell's Museum and Heritage Centre 

Calls have previously been made for Donegal County Council to take over the museum

Concern has been raised about the future of the St Connell's Museum and Heritage Centre in Glenties.
Calls have previously been made for Donegal County Council to take over the museum, which opened in 1986, to ensure its future.
Cllr Noreen McGarey (Fianna Fáil) raised the plight of the museum at the October meeting of the Glenties Municipal District.
She is “very anxious” to see how the council can “get on board to help them out,” she said.
The museum is struggling under financial strain due to insurance and running costs.
“They are under severe financial pressure,” she said.
Cllr McGarvey called for a meeting with council officials and the museum to discuss its future.
‎Cathaoirleach of the MD Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher (Sinn Féin) said the museum is on the agenda for the municipal district budget meeting.

