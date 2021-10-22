Search

22/10/2021

Funding of €250,000 for 13  recreational projects across Donegal 

The funding is aimed at enhancing mountain trails, forest walks, beaches, lakes, rivers, blueways and greenways

The funding focuses on supporting adventure activities such as hiking, cycling kayaking, mountaineering, birdwatching and outdoor swimming

Thirteen recreational projects across Donegal are set to benefit from €250,000 in funding as part of investment in adventure and rural tourism.

The projects are some of the 189 across the country to benefit from funding to enhance mountain trails, forest walks, beaches, lakes, rivers, blueways and greenways.

The funding, which is under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme and is being rolled out in partnership with Fáilte Ireland, focuses on supporting adventure activities such as hiking, cycling kayaking, mountaineering, birdwatching and outdoor swimming.

The funding was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

“The funding that I am announcing today will further develop and improve outdoor projects in rural communities across the country," she said.

“We will carry out upgrades to our mountain trails and forest walks so that we can further unlock the beauty of our rural countryside."

Welcoming the funding, Donegal TD Joe McHugh said: “I am delighted to see various projects throughout Donegal will benefit through Measure 1 of the Outdoor Scheme, with each receiving investment of up to €20,000.

“This funding support today will help to develop and improve our outdoor amenities and will work to upgrading our walkway and cycling trails and forest walks so that we can continue to make these areas more accessible and more appealing in our communities.”

The successful projects are in Donegal are:

  •  Fanad Arch, Fanad- to develop a small carpark area at the iconic Fanad Arch

€20,000

  •  Standing Man, Glenalla - to create a new 5km walk to the Standing Man in Ray Community

€20,000

  •  Creevy-Ballyshannon- repair and upgrade of existing 8km shoreline trail. Inclusion of way marker posts and head boards with provision of seating for rest points

€20,000

  •  Drumgowan, Liscooly - repair and upgrade existing forest access to create a 700m walking trail.

€20,000

  •  Pedestrian Counter Units (The Steeple, Kilross; Gortlettra, Stranorlar; Drumharrif Forrest and Lough Derg Pilgrim Path, Pettigo)

€20,000

  •  Inishoneill Trail, Carndonagh, Drumfries - to develop a 3.2Km section of walking and cycling trail

€19,800

  •  Cruckahenny Trail, Drumfries - to develop a 3.5Km section of walking and cycling trail with the upgrade of existing bog trails

€19,800

  •  Quigleys Point and Craignahorna Trails- develop a 1km section of walking and cycling trail

€19,800

 

Bealach na Gaeltachta, Maghery - to improve the surface on a steep gradient section on the trail

€20,000

  •  Rann na Feirste - to complete a 2km looped walking trail around Lough Fadda

€20,000

  •  Pedestrian Counters for Donegal Trails- Bun na Mucaise Loops & Burtonport Loops

€19,372.50

  •  Signage Upgrade for existing trails, Bun na Mucaise, Burtonport -

€18,000

  •  Arranmore Blueway Signage, Árainn Mhór- installation of Blueway Signage for water and land based trails on Oileán Árainn Mhór and Burtonport

€16,941.33

