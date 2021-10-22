Mica campaigners told memo on mica redress to come before Cabinet on November 9

A Cabinet memo on the proposals for an improved scheme for homeowners affected by defective blocks is to be brought to the Cabinet on November 9, campaigners for 100% redress have been told.

The date was given to mica campaigners at a meeting on Friday morning by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The proposals which are to be brought to the Cabinet follow discussions over the summer between negotiators representing homeowners and Government officials about an enhanced scheme.

A report from the working group was published at the end of last month but was rejected by homeowners who said it was not representative of their views.

Affected homeowners say the 10% of the cost that they must carry in the current scheme puts too much of the burden on them.

It had been expected that the memo would be brought before the Cabinet by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien before the end of this month.

Mica campaigner Eileen Doherty said there is confidence that November 9 is the date “they are working towards”.

Friday’s meeting was also attended by Fine Gael Donegal TD Joe McHugh, his Mayo counterpart Dara Calleary and Donegal county councillor Martin McDermott.

Mr McHugh said he was pleased to have a date for when the memo would be brought to Cabinet.

“Ideally I wanted it at the end of this month but because of the complexity and the scale of it at this stage. The most important thing is about getting it right,” he said.

Ms Doherty said campaigners are due to have meetings with the three Coalition party leaders next week.

The three leaders have been sent “detailed material on costings and detail on each of the issues identified over the course of the working group,” she said.

“This had not been included by the working group officials in their report so we wanted to ensure this would be communicated directly to the party leaders ourselves.”

Friday’s meeting also discussed “the importance for anticipating and planning for how this enhanced scheme would be managed end-to-end and could not be designed behind closed doors by senior civil servants,” she added.

“This happened in the case of the scheme the last time and was in large part the reason it failed. It must include homeowner and local authority engagement who understand the issues on the ground and what will work and what will not.”

The urgency of dealing with homes that are in danger of imminent collapse was also raised at Friday's meeting, she said.

“We can't afford to wait around for months on end while senior civil servants discuss this, whilst each day these homes come closer and closer to falling in on an innocent family.”

