'Battle Royale' taking place over 100% Redress

There is a "Battle Royale" taking place over the 100% Redress campaign, according to the Mica Action Group.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Michael Doherty, who is PRO of the group said: "There is a battle royale taking place between the civil servants and our elected politicians. This could be a watershed beyond mica / pyrite if the Government prevails."

Mr Doherty's comment followed reports this morning "demands for redress by mica homeowners were 'off the scale' and giving rise to 'very serious concerns' by senior civil servants last month in internal correspondence".

Civil servants raised issues about the costs proposed by the mica-affected homeowners and the implications for the State, according to RTÉ News, which obtained an email exchange under a freedom of Information request.

It is reporting: "Last month, it emerged that the Department of Housing estimated the cost of redress for homes affected by mica as requested by property owners in Donegal and Mayo could reach €3.2bn.

"One senior official from the Department of Housing described a meeting which took place with the mica homeowners las month as being 'difficult as they have all been'.

"The official was asked if the Department of Housing had estimated for the cost of mica redress for next year or subsequent years.

"In response, the civil servant said: 'The homeowner representatives presented a final position which we are working on to try and cost but their ask in money terms would be off the scale.'

"Officials also discussed the possibility of including the defective concrete blocks grant scheme in the National Development Plan.

"A civil servant from the Department of Public Expenditure and reform commented: 'I think we can agree that the ask [from homeowners] and what's potentially available will not be easily reconcilable but at the end of the day there is only a certain amount of NDP funding available.

"Prior to one meeting a Department of Housing official said civil servants had asked for the homeowners to provide their final position.

"'They refused to send us a copy in advance which is unusual behaviour,' the official added.

"Officials also raise concerns about the responsibility for the mica redress being shifted 'onto the state' and said advice from the Attorney General on the homeowners' submission regarding redress gave rise to 'very serious concerns'.

"The civil servants warned the development would move the department away from providing a 'humanitarian response to help homeowners remediate their homes' to the provision of 'a grant scheme ... and compensation," said RTÉ News.