Back of Errigal road reopened after crash

A man was hospitalised this afternoon following a road traffic accident on the Back of Errigal road.
Gardaí and emergency services attending the scene of the single-vehicle collision at Devlin, on the R25.
A man aged in his 50s was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A Garda spokesperson told Donegal Live: The road was closed for a time and has since reopened.
