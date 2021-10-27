Eight-week waiting list for youth mental health service in Donegal

Young people in Donegal are waiting eight weeks to get access to a youth mental health service, new figures show.

Figures released to Sinn Féin revealed the waiting time for appointments for the Jigsaw youth mental health service.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said the waiting time is “extremely worrying” and has called on the Government to urgently engage with the Letterkenny-based service to provide a solution.

The figures were released through a parliamentary question to Sinn Féin spokesperson for mental health, Mark Ward.

Mr Doherty said: "I have met with the Jigsaw team and I know first-hand the incredible work they do. I am calling for increased support for them.

He said Jigsaw has experienced a 42% increase in the demand for its services.

“Demand for the Jigsaw service in Donegal and across the State continues to grow, however, as a result youths are waiting up to 20 weeks to get an appointment. With young people from Donegal currently waiting eight weeks.

“Every expert in child and adolescent mental health will tell you that early intervention is absolutely vital in avoiding enduring and worsening problems in the future. Yet, these figures reveal that if a child or young person seeks out care they are in all likelihood going to be faced with extended waiting periods which are simply unacceptable and put them and their mental health at a very serious risk.

He said young peoples' mental health has been adversely affected during the pandemic. The loss of schooling, sports, peer support and even their ability to socialise with friends have impacted on their mental health.

Mr Doherty said there is a difference between the length of waits for appointments in different parts of the country.

“There is also an element of postcode politics, that depending on where you live you may get treated quicker. Some areas have a three-week waiting time while others are left waiting for 20 weeks. It is extremely worrying that there is a two-month wait in Donegal.”