Novice driver detected 40km/h over speed limit in Burnfoot

A Garda at a roadside speed check
A novice driver in Inishowen was detected traveling 40km/h over the speed limit on Friday morning.
The Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected the motorist traveling at 121km/h.
The road in the Burnfoot area is government by a speed limit of 80km/h.
Visibility was poor at the time due to heavy fog.
A fixed charge penalty notice of €80 was issued and three penalty points will be added to the driver’s licence.
