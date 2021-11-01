Man to go on trial for raid at Letterkenny shop

Letterkenny courthouse
A book of evidence has been served on a man charged with a robbery of a Letterkenny shop.
Stephen Stokes (29), with an address at The Artist Hostel, Sallaghagrane, Letterkenny, appeared at Letterkenny District Court.
Garda Doherty gave evidence of serving the book of evidence on the accused, who is in custody.
Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has consented for the accused to be forwarded to the present sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court.
Stokes is charged with robbing €600 in cash and five boxed of Benson & Hedges cigarettes from Kernan’s Spar, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny, on July 8, 2019.
Judge Raymond Finnegan administered the alibi warning to Stokes.
Legal aid was granted to solicitor Mr Frank Dorrian and one legal counsel assigned.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.