'Slow down' warning after motorist clocked at 131km/h

Donegal Gardaí have issued their latest warning over speeding in the county.
It comes as an Inishowen motorist was clocked driving at 131km/h in a 100km/h.
Buncrana Roads Policing Unit were conducting a speed checkpoint this evening when they made the detection.
A fixed charge penalty notice will now issue which means that the driver will receive a fine of €80 and 3 penalty points.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Road conditions are wet at present in many areas and it takes longer to stop a vehicle on a wet surface. Slow down and save lives."
