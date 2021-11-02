Search

Bench warrant issued for Buncrana man who attempted to headbutt Garda

Letterkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A bench warrant has been issued for a Buncrana man who attempted to headbutt a Garda.

Judge Raymond Finnegan issued the bench warrant for the sentence of Darren Grant.

The accused (31), of Parirc Mor, Buncrana, was due before Monday’s sitting of Letterkenny District Court, but did not appear.

Grant, who has 33 previous convictions, was charged in relation to an offence on July 29, 2020 at Market Square, Letterkenny.

Garda Donal Callaghan told the court that he observed Grant throw away a plastic wrapping, which contained the remnants of a white powder.

When he attempted to search the accused under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Grant became abusive.

Grant became very abusive repeatedly told the Garda to ‘f*** off’.

The accused later told the Garda: “Jacket or badge, I don’t give a f***, you won’t arrest me.”

Grant told the Garda that his uncle was a sergeant and continued being very abusive.

After being restrained and arrested, Grant continued being abusive in the Garda car, kicking the seats before attempting to heatbutt Garda Callaghan.

Issuing the bench warrant, Judge Raymond Finnegan said: “It’s too serious to deal with by way of a fine.”

