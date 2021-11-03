Letterkenny is Ireland's second most overcrowded hospital today

Letterkenny University Hospital.
Letterkenny University Hospital is the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today.
There are 56 people awaiting admission at LUH this morning.
Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that there are 13 people on trollies in the hospital’s Emergency Department.
There are 43 on other wards in the facility awaiting admission.
Nationally, there are 481 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 380 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 101 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
