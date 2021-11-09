Concerns raised over junction as vehicles crash into gardens

Safety concerns at a busy Glenswilly junction have been highlighted after several vehicles careered into a nearby garden in separate accidents.

The matter was brought to the November meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District by Councillor Donal Kelly.

Councillor Kelly has asked that the area manager and road engineer meet with local residents at the Barrack Crossroads in Glenswilly.

The junction on the R250 is next to the Glenswilly outdoor play school and Councillor Kelly says that the issue should be treated as a ‘matter of urgency’.

“Several serious issues have occurred here and it need to be addressed,” Councillor Kelly aid.

“It’s one of the busiest junctions in Glenswilly. It is busy every day of the week.

“There is a very dangerous dip and you can’t see the oncoming traffic. This is a highly-populated, built-up area and there are houses on each side with children playing in gardens.

“There have been several occasions where vehicles had accidents and landed in a garden.

“Thankfully there has been nothing fatal, but the speeding and overtaking here is serious.”