Search

10/11/2021

Safety fears on Windyhall road and footpath

Safety fears on Windyhall road and footpath

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

There are calls for a busy Letterkenny road to be widened with safety concerns also raised about a footpath on the same road.

Two separate motions pertaining to the WIndyhall road were discussed at this month’s meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

Councillor Donal Kelly asked that maintenance world be carried out to the footpath at the Ard Na Rí-Windyhall junction.

“The overgrowth on these footpaths is terrible,” Councillor Kelly said.

“The overgrown briars mean that it is virtually impossible to walk on the paths.”

The Council has confirmed that maintenance works will be carried out.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle asked that the roads section make it a priority to realign some bends and widen the road.

“I have seen an increase of traffic and also people walking on the road since Covid,” Councillor McMonagle said.

“Youngsters are walking to school on the road and people are also walking to work.”

In response, the Council said that the road is included in year 1 of the five-year priority list that has been agreed by the members in July 2020.

A spokesperson said: “This priority list as been submitted to the Department of Transport, as of yet we have received no update on the provision of funding for this scheme.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media