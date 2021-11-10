Search

Details confirmed for big switch on of Letterkenny's Christmas lights

Letterkenny is gearing up for the Christmas Lights Switch On, which takes place on Friday-week, November 19.

Letterkenny Chamber is delighted to bring back this family friendly event to Letterkenny’s Main Street. With the stage located at Market Centre, they will once again bring entertainment, dancing and Christmas cheer for everyone to enjoy, with some surprises along the way.

The event will begin at 6.30pm with entertainment on stage at Market Centre. MC Keith Fletcher, dressed in one of his amazing Christmas suits, will get the crowd going with Christmas tunes. The Pinehill Studio dancers will also be performing. The winners of the ShopLK Christmas Art Competition will be announced, with the winner getting to press the button to turn the Christmas lights on. 

Once the town has been lit up, Santa will arrive on his magical sleigh accompanied by his elves and the Letterkenny Senior Accordion Band. Afterwards, there will be a musical performance from Sailor Bill to keep the Christmas atmosphere going.

The President of Letterkenny Chamber, Michael Margey said, “There’s nothing better than seeing families gather together on the Main Street to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. We aim to deliver a safe, family friendly event.

"Last year we did it all very quietly so this year we bring back all the fun of previous years. We are hopeful that this Christmas will be more of what we remember and brings hope to all our families.”

A spokesperson added: "Letterkenny Chamber appreciates the support of Donegal County Council in running this event and in supporting the Christmas Lights, however, to help increase the number of lights and to help fund the current display, we have also launched a Go Fund Me Campaign.

"If anyone would like to donate, please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/fc68qa-help-light-up- letterkenny-christmas-2021

"Donations of any amount would be greatly appreciated and will enable us to look ahead and to plan for new areas to be decorated."

