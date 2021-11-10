Lack of crash barrier placing pedestrians in danger near busy junction

There are calls for a crash barrier to be erected at a dangerous stretch of road on the outskirts of Letterkenny.
A car recently went off the road at Trimragh on the N13 dual carriageway and ended up on the old Derry road, which runs adjacent.
“If people were out walking there, it could have been a tragedy,” Councillor Donal Coyle said at the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District monthly meeting.
Councillor Coyle has requested that a barrier be erected at the junction.
Donegal County Council said: “This has been forwarded to the TII Consultants that have been appointed to assess the Safety Barriers. They will carry out a review of this location and the members will be updated when this review has been received.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.