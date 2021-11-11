Search

11/11/2021

Uninsured seized after 175km/h speed detection

Uninsured seized after 175km/h speed detection

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Gardaí in Donegal detected a motorist who was believed to be uninsured travelling at 175km/h.

Gardaí detected the driver in question in the Barnesmore Gap area. The driver was arrested and subsequently charged.

The motorist faces a day in court. The car was seized as Gardaí believed the vehicle was not insured. 

The Roads Policing Units from Donegal Town and Letterkenny conducted checkpoints and patrols last night at various locations. 

A Garda spokesperson said: "You should always expect the unexpected while driving and ensure that you are travelling within the speed limit.

"A tyre could blow on your vehicle or an animal could suddenly emerge from the side of the road into your path. If you are travelling at excessive speeds, you have little or no chance of stopping safely. For your own safety and for the safety of all others using the road, please slow down."

