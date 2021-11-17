Search

17/11/2021

Christmas lights launch cancelled in Twin Towns

Christmas lights launch cancelled in Twin Towns

The Christmas lights switch on was due to take place on Sunday

The event to switch on the Christmas lights in Ballybofey and Stranorlar has been cancelled due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases. 

The move follows the cancellation of the public event to switch on Letterkenny’s Christmas lights.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce said it took the "difficult decision" to cancel Sunday’s event due to “the potential impact of the event in spreading the virus among the community”.

“While the event is outdoors, we cannot predict how the virus may spread among attendees who will be in a confined area facing a small stage,” the chamber said in a statement.

“The most important focus for us this Christmas is that our community stays safe and that businesses who rely on face-to-face footfall can remain open and trading as best as they can in these difficult circumstances.  We want our community to enjoy Christmas shopping and meeting their friends and families in social and business settings around the towns.”

The chamber said it will consider an alternative event closer to Christmas if the Covid incidence improves.

Local News

