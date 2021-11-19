Search

19/11/2021

Donegal photographer a picture of happiness after Tidy Towns award for studio

The Picture House studio in Letterkenny has picked up an award for best shop front

Donegal photographer a picture of happiness after Tidy Towns award for studio

From left to right: Painter and decorator Finbarr Orr, his son Adam, Brian and Eileen McDaid of the Picture House studio and Brian McCormack of Letterkenny Tidy Towns

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Letterkenny business which is being run by the third generation of the same family has received an award for best shop front after it received a summer makeover.

The Picture House studio on Convent Road, which is run by well-known photographer Brian McDaid and his wife Eileen, picked up the prize for best shop front from Letterkenny Tidy Towns.

The premises was used for a drapery business by Brian’s grandfather and his mother later used it for her dressmaking business. It was his late grandparents’ home before he turned it into a photographic studio and gallery.

He said he was “over the moon” about picking up the award.

A roof-to-street makeover by local panter  Finbarr Orr, as well as the addition of flower baskets supplied by Letterkenny Tidy Towns, helped the shop front take the prize, Brian said.

He said it was great to see recognition for a business in “the foot of the town”.

“You never think you are going to win but over the summer it looked well with the hanging baskets. It makes a difference, it just gives it a great look. It’s an old business and it is just great that it is still there.”

READ MORE: Mayor hails Donegal great results in this year’s Tidy Towns Competition

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media