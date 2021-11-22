Driver arrested after being recorded travelling at 193km/h

Buncrana roads policing unit arrested a driver on Monday morning after they had been detected on the N13
A driver has been arrested after being detected by gardaí driving at 193km/h in a 100km/k zone.
Buncrana roads policing unit arrested a driver on Monday morning after they had been detected on the N13. The driver was charged to appear at a future court sitting.
Gardaí have urged drivers save to lives by slowing down.
