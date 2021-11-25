Wind warning issued for Donegal

The warning will be in place from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday
A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Donegal for Friday.
Snow on high ground has also been forecast.
Met Éireann is warning of strong winds on Friday afternoon, evening and night when northerly winds will reach a mean speed of 45 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h. The forecaster is warning of significantly higher gusts at times along north facing coasts and on the Inishowen peninsula.
A high tide on Friday night could cause possible wave and spray overtopping along north-facing coasts.
The warning will be in place from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.
There will be sunny spells and frequent blustery showers on Friday and some of the showers will turn to sleet, with snow possible on high ground. Temperatures in the early afternoon will be around 4 to 7 degrees but it will get colder through the afternoon.
READ MORE: Snow in official Met Éireann forecast for Ireland with big chill on the way
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.