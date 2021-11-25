Search

25 Nov 2021

Wind warning issued for Donegal

Gusts to reach speeds of up to 110 km/h

Met Éireann forecasts ‘unseasonably windy weather’ for Limerick

The warning will be in place from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Donegal for Friday.
Snow on high ground has also been forecast.
Met Éireann is warning of strong winds on Friday afternoon, evening and night when northerly winds will reach a mean speed of 45 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h. The forecaster is warning of significantly higher gusts at times along north facing coasts and on the Inishowen peninsula.
A high tide on Friday night could cause possible wave and spray overtopping along north-facing coasts.
The warning will be in place from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.
There will be sunny spells and frequent blustery showers on Friday and some of the showers will turn to sleet, with snow possible on high ground. Temperatures in the early afternoon will be around 4 to 7 degrees but it will get colder through the afternoon.

