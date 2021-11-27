Work underway to restore power to homes in wake of Storm Arwen

More than 300 homes and businesses in Donegal are without power following the strong winds overnight brought by Storm Arwen.

At one point on Friday night more than 4,000 homes and businesses were without power in Fanad and west Donegal.

Gusts of up to 130 km/h were recorded at Malin Head on Friday night.

A status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Sligo and Mayo ended on Saturday morning.

Crews are working to restore power after outages in Inishowen, Fanad and west Donegal on Friday nght. The biggest outage, affecting more than 170 customers, is in Derrybeg. The fault was reported before 10pm on Friday and is due to be repaired by 2pm on Saturday. An outage in north Inishowen has left more than 100 customers without power. ESB Networks said power is expected to be restored by 10am.

All of Northern Ireland was also under a wind warning and a man was killed in Co Antrim on Friday afternoon when a tree struck his car. In Derry, a man escaped injury when a tree struck his car on the Letterkenny Road.