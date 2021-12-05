Armed Response Unit numbers increased in Donegal

An Garda Síochána’s armed support unit in Donegal has had its staffing levels increased.
A recruitment drive was launched earlier this year and pre-deployment training took place in Templemore.
There had been talks of the setting up of a temporary ASU in Letterkenny in April, but members have now been assigned and the ASU in Ballyshannon covers the Sligo and Donegal Garda Divisions.
“We have great armed support now in the event of any incidents that we would need armed support,” Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn said.
Superintendent McGinn said that the Donegal Division is making ‘some inroads’ into a new operating model.
Over 60 members in the Division underwent public order training and recertification in November, while dedicated driver training will be held in December
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.