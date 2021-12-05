Thieves rob charity box at Whoriskey's Christmas Lights

The donation box at the famous Whoriskey’s Christmas Lights exhibition in Kerrykeel was stolen on Saturday night.

Callous thieves robbed the donation box, which is believed to have contained several hundred euro that was intended for charity.

Every year for the last 17 years, Michael and Mary Whoriskey have lit up Gortnacally in Kerrykeel with their big display.

This year, the chosen charity was BUMBLEance, the Children's National Ambulance Service.

The couple say that the box was stolen ‘after a very busy evening’.

“If anyone has any information that may help to locate it and it’s contents we would ask you to contact the Gardai,” they said.

“This is extremely disheartening after months of preparation and hard work and is a massive blow to both ourselves and our charity partner BUMBLEance.”

The Whoriskeys have raised over €75,000 for charity since they began.

People flock to see the display, which comprises over 250 decorations, and leave donations in the box for the chosen charity each year.