Search

05 Dec 2021

Thieves rob charity box at Whoriskey's Christmas Lights

Thieves rob charity box at Whoriskey's Christmas Lights

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The donation box at the famous Whoriskey’s Christmas Lights exhibition in Kerrykeel was stolen on Saturday night.

Callous thieves robbed the donation box, which is believed to have contained several hundred euro that was intended for charity.

Every year for the last 17 years, Michael and Mary Whoriskey have lit up Gortnacally in Kerrykeel with their big display.

This year, the chosen charity was BUMBLEance, the Children's National Ambulance Service.

The couple say that the box was stolen ‘after a very busy evening’.

“If anyone has any information that may help to locate it and it’s contents we would ask you to contact the Gardai,” they said.

“This is extremely disheartening after months of preparation and hard work and is a massive blow to both ourselves and our charity partner BUMBLEance.”

The Whoriskeys have raised over €75,000 for charity since they began.

People flock to see the display, which comprises over 250 decorations, and leave donations in the box for the chosen charity each year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media