08 Dec 2021

Cannabis found behind sofa of professional graduate, court hears

Cannabis

Court Reporter

news@donegallive.ie

A woman who was in possession of a stash of cannabis and drugs paraphernalia has appeared in court.

Gardaí carried out a search of the home of Maria George (27), of Chestnut Grove, Letterkenny, on May 12, 2020.

Sergeant Gerard Dalton told Letterkenny Court that two bags of suspected cannabis herb, to the value of €560, were located behind the sofa.

Weighing scales were found beside the drugs while officers seized €725 in cash.

George, who has no previous convictions, was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station, where she admitted ownership of the drugs.

Solicitor for George, Mr Rory O’Brien, said his client was a ‘professional graduate’.

“The only supply that occurred was to the odd friend here and there,” Mr O’Brien said.

“She was fully co-operative and tendered a plea at a very early stage.”

Judge Raymond Finnegan remarked that George ‘should know better’.

He adjourned the case to February to allow a probation report be prepared.

