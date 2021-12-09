Donegal County Council awarded €100,000 to revitalise one Donegal town’s centre

Milford is one of 26 towns that has received a share of €2.6 million in funding aimed at tackling dereliction and revitalising town centres.

Donegal County Council is to receive €100,000 to support the development of a master plan for Milford.

The funding will allow the council to work closely with local community groups, retailers and other interested parties to devise and deliver the master plan.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has announced the first-ever Town Centre First Plans. The plans will be central to addressing vacancy and dereliction in the rural towns, she said.

“I am really pleased to announce the first-ever Town Centre First Plans as part of a €2.6 million investment for Rural Ireland,” she said.

“Each local authority has put forward one of their towns which will receive €100,000 from my Department to develop its own unique master plan.

“This is about delivering on the objectives of ‘Our Rural Future’ and ensuring our towns have the right plan in place to tackle the issues of dereliction, vacant properties, and above all, to become better places to live, work and run a business.

“The development of these 26 Plans will feed into the Government’s overall Town Centre First Policy, which will be launched in the coming weeks.”

Towns for the first phase were selected based on submissions received from the local authorities.

The funding will support each local authority, working with a collaborative town team, to develop a bespoke plan to guide the development of each town.

The focus will be on the town centre and immediate surroundings. Each plan will set out specific actions and interventions and help unlock national funding streams such as the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.