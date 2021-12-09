Search

09 Dec 2021

Donegal County Council awarded €100,000 to revitalise one Donegal town’s centre

Milford is one of 26 towns that has received a share of €2.6 million in funding

Donegal County Council awarded €100,000 to revitalise one Donegal town’s centre

Donegal County Council is to receive €100,000 to support the development of a master plan for Milford

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Milford is one of 26 towns that has received a share of €2.6 million in funding aimed at tackling dereliction and revitalising town centres.
Donegal County Council is to receive €100,000 to support the development of a master plan for Milford.
The funding will allow the council to work closely with local community groups, retailers and other interested parties to devise and deliver the master plan.
Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has announced the first-ever Town Centre First Plans. The plans will be central to addressing vacancy and dereliction in the rural towns, she said.
“I am really pleased to announce the first-ever Town Centre First Plans as part of a €2.6 million investment for Rural Ireland,” she said.
“Each local authority has put forward one of their towns which will receive €100,000 from my Department to develop its own unique master plan.
“This is about delivering on the objectives of ‘Our Rural Future’ and ensuring our towns have the right plan in place to tackle the issues of dereliction, vacant properties, and above all, to become better places to live, work and run a business.
“The development of these 26 Plans will feed into the Government’s overall Town Centre First Policy, which will be launched in the coming weeks.”

READ MORE: Twenty six towns will receive €100,000 each to tackle dereliction

Towns for the first phase were selected based on submissions received from the local authorities.
The funding will support each local authority, working with a collaborative town team, to develop a bespoke plan to guide the development of each town.
The focus will be on the town centre and immediate surroundings. Each plan will set out specific actions and interventions and help unlock national funding streams such as the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media