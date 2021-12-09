Donegal man on 185 child sex charges to stand trial

Central Criminal Court, Dublin
A Donegal man charged with 185 child sex offences will go before the Central Criminal Court.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared for a brief hearing at Letterkenny District Court.
A book of evidence was served on the accused, who is aged in his 60s.
The charges include those of sexual assault, rape and the sexual exploitation of children.
The accused man is presently in custody and was brought to court by prison officers. A bail application was previously denied by the High Court.
The Court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has consented for the accused to stand trial at the Central Criminal Court on sample charges, which are included in the book of evidence.
The defendant will also face separate charges at Letterkenny Circuit Court. The DPP has applied for the man to go before the next sitting, which begins next month.
Judge Raymond Finnegan administered the alibi warning.
A section 56 order, relating to video tapes of Garda interviews, was issued by Judge Finnegan.
A publication order is in place in order to protect the identity of child witnesses.
Legal aid was granted to the accused’s solicitor and assigned two legal counsel.
Judge Raymond Finnegan remanded the accused in custody to appear at the present sitting of the Central Criminal Court.
