New project to support asylum seeker and refugee families in Donegal launched

A new project aimed at supporting asylum seeker and refugee families in Donegal has been launched.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development Joe O’Brien visited the Donegal Intercultural Platform CDP on Friday to launch the new pilot programme which is aimed at trialing community-led interventions that address poverty, social exclusion and inequality, and promote human rights.

The Donegal project is one of seven around the country taking part in the €1m pilot programme.

The Donegal Intercultural Platform CDP has been working with black and minority ethnic communities including Traveller and Roma Communities since 2009. The project put forward as part of the pilot Community Development Programme will continue this theme by building on their strong track record of promoting interculturalism, human rights, equality and inclusion across the county of Donegal. This will be done by using a community development approach in solidarity with relevant national, local organisations and local community and voluntary structures.

Mr O’Brien said “the work of Donegal Intercultural Platform underpins that communities themselves are best placed to identify needs and to work collaboratively to develop pathways to fully access their rights”.

“It is hugely important that the voices of the most marginalised people in society are given opportunities to engage, to help develop activities that they know will help enhance their lived experiences and to influence decisions being made that impact them.

“I hope the work by the Intercultural Platform under this project will benefit Black and Minority Ethnic communities, and will also serve as a wider example of how community-led interventions can address important issues affecting the marginalised in society, such as access to adequate housing.”