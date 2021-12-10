Search

10 Dec 2021

New project to support asylum seeker and refugee families in Donegal launched

The Donegal Intercultural Platform is running the new pilot-programme   

New project to support asylum seeker and refugee families in Donegal launched

The Donegal Intercultural Platform in Letterkenny is running the new pilot programme PICTURE: CLIVE WASSON

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A new project aimed at supporting asylum seeker and refugee families in Donegal has been launched.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development Joe O’Brien visited the Donegal Intercultural Platform CDP on Friday to launch the new pilot programme which is aimed at trialing community-led interventions that address poverty, social exclusion and inequality, and promote human rights.

The Donegal project is one of seven around the country taking part in the €1m pilot programme.

The Donegal Intercultural Platform CDP has been working with black and minority ethnic communities including Traveller and Roma Communities since 2009. The project put forward as part of the pilot Community Development Programme will continue this theme by building on their strong track record of promoting interculturalism, human rights, equality and inclusion across the county of Donegal.  This will be done by using a community development approach in solidarity with relevant national, local organisations and local community and voluntary structures.

READ MORE: Donegal County Council awarded €100,000 to revitalise one Donegal town’s centre

Mr O’Brien said “the work of Donegal Intercultural Platform underpins that communities themselves are best placed to identify needs and to work collaboratively to develop pathways to fully access their rights”.

“It is hugely important that the voices of the most marginalised people in society are given opportunities to engage, to help develop activities that they know will help enhance their lived experiences and to influence decisions being made that impact them.

“I hope the work by the Intercultural Platform under this project will benefit Black and Minority Ethnic communities, and will also serve as a wider example of how community-led interventions can address important issues affecting the marginalised in society, such as access to adequate housing.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media