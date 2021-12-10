Donegal mother speaks of the death of daughter from asthma attack

The mother of a 14-year-old girl who died after suffering an asthma attack has said she has just had to “keep going” in the year since her death.

A 10km charity walk was to take place this Saturday in Letterkenny in memory of Aimee Devenney but due to Covid-19 her mother Michelle is now asking people to complete the walk in their own area.

Michelle Devenny was speaking on Barrscéalta on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta about the tragedy, and the fundraising campaign for the Asthma Society of Ireland and Pieta House that the family has undertaken in memory of Aimee.

Aimee lived in Letterkenny where she was a pupil at Coláiste Ailigh. She spent a lot of time in her mother’s home place of Rann na Feirste. Her mother described her on the programme as caring and kind.

“She was very good at music and drama, like her Granda. She was very kind and always had a smile on her face. She’d be very proud of the work we’re doing to help these charities.”

Michelle said that Aimee had suffered from asthma from when she was very young, and had almost died at age four because of an attack, but that she didn’t let it stop her and had dealt with her illness well.

Michelle was preparing to go into hospital to have a baby when she got a call from Aimee, who was staying with her grandparents in Rann na Feirste.

“Mammy, I need you to calm me down” was what her daughter said to her, and Michelle explained in the interview that Aimee would get a panic attack when she felt an asthma attack coming on, as she did that morning. Michelle did her very best to try to help Aimee to stay calm, but it was clear that things were very serious.

“That was the last time I spoke to her.”

Aimee collapsed at her grandparent's house and an ambulance was called, but sadly they were unable to save her.

“They worked on her for a long time. They told me in the hospital that normally they only work on a case like this for twenty minutes, but that they had worked on her for two and a half hours, so I knew they had done everything they possibly could to save her.”

Michelle spoke about how she is a year after Aimee's death.

“People say to me you’re so strong, you’re so brave...but I’m not... You just have to keep going,” she said.

The first anniversary of Aimee’s death is on December 15, and the family decided they would like to do something in memory of Aimee and to celebrate her life.

“We decided to collect money for two charities, the Asthma Society of Ireland, because people don’t know enough about asthma and how dangerous it can be ... and Pieta House in Letterkenny. Aimee spent some time with them, she suffered a lot with her mental health. You would never think it, because she was always so happy go lucky, but they helped her through a really tough time and I’d like to give something back.”

Instead of the 10km charity walk in Letterkenny, Michelle is now asking people to complete the 10km in their own area and to post photos to social media with #Aimee. The campaign can be supported here.