Court appearance for man who refused to wear mask in shop

A croupier from Ballybofey has appeared in court after refusing to wear a mask in a shop.
Robert Gasior (44), of Lawnsdale, Ballybofey, was before Letterkenny District Court charged in connection with an incident on November 3, 2021.
At 11.05am on the day in question, Gardaí received a report that a male was not complying with Covid-19 guidelines. Gasior, the court heard, was abusive to staff and refused to wear a mask.
Gasior also became verbally abusive to Gardai when they arrived on the scene.
“Initially, he refused to wear it and he later complied,” Sergeant Jim Collins said.
Solicitor for Gasior, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said his client was unable to work as his place of employment had not reopened due to Covid-19.
“Matters escalated and he is deeply apologetic,” Mr Gallagher said.
Judge Raymond Finnegan ordered Gasior to pay €200 to Letterkenny Boxing Club.
The restrictions were lifted following a number of satisfactory water samples and confirmation that the water treatment plant had returned to normal operation
Donegal County Council has heard that ambulances are spending hours waiting outside Letterkenny University Hospital due to low bed capacity and staff are suffering from burnout
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.