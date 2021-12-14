Materials from Donegal mica homes could help homeless in developing countries

Doors and windows from mica-affected homes in Donegal could be used by charities to build houses for the homeless in developing countries, following the adoption of a motion by Donegal County Council.

Cllr Barry Sweeny has called for the council to salvage material from homes that are to be demolished which can be used by charities abroad.

The Fine Gael councillor told Monday’s meeting of the council that some material from mica-affected homes that does not meet Irish building regulations should be used for the construction of temporary or permanent homes in poverty-stricken communities and in war-torn or disaster-hit areas around the world.

“It is a hugely sensitive area and we need to go about this carefully,” he said.

He suggested charities such as Habitat for Humanity or Mellon Educate, which has built houses for 175,000 homeless people in South Africa, could take part in such a scheme.

Cllr Sweeny said a scheme such as Bikes for Africa, which sends refurbished bicycles to Africa, could be used to provide recycled building materials to charities.

He said it would make sense to look at how people around the world could benefit while also exploring how people in Donegal could benefit too.

The waste material could also be used within Ireland and such a scheme would be positive from an environmental point of view, he said.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Martin Harley (Fine Gael) who said it is a sensitive issue.

Donegal County Council said it is exploring the potential reuse of materials that may arise from Mica homes.

Director of water and environment services Michael McGarvey said the council has been in contact with Mellon Educate about the “meaningful use” of building materials from mica homes.