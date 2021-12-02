Search

02 Dec 2021

MPs ask Taoiseach to include Northern Ireland holiday home owners in mica scheme

Gregory Campbell and Colum Eastwood have written to Micheál Martin on behalf of holiday home owners

The exclusion of holiday homes from the mica scheme has prompted DUP MP Gregory Campbell and SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood to write to Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Two Northern Ireland MPs have written to the Taoiseach asking that holiday homes in Donegal owned by Northern Ireland residents be included in the mica redress scheme.

The scheme, which was announced on Tuesday, doe not include redress for holiday homes.

The exclusion of holiday homes from the scheme has prompted DUP MP Gregory Campbell and SDLP MP Colum Eastwood to write to Taoiseach Micheál Martin asking to extend the scheme to for Northern Ireland residents who own holiday homes in Donegal.

Mr Campbell, the MP for East Londonderry,  has asked the Taoiseach what arrangements will be put in place for Northern Ireland citizens who own mica-affected properties in the Republic.

He called on the Government to outline how many homes are owned by Northern Ireland residents as second homes and look at including them in the scheme.

“The announcement by the Irish government of a financial package to assist those homeowners who have suffered as a result of the 'mica scandal' is obviously a matter for that government as it affects their citizens, but there is an issue about citizens of Northern Ireland who own homes that are also affected,” he said.

“For a government who regularly and inaccurately tell the European Union about no borders on the island, it would be ironic if that same government tried to use the border as a reason to exclude.”

Mr Eastwood, the MP for Foyle, said the anger of homeowners in Northern Ireland at the exclusion is justified.

The SDLP leader said the scheme was a missed opportunity to give all those impacted the full and unconditional support they deserve.

“Houses aren’t simply just bricks and mortar; they are homes, and for many, they are retirement plans," he said.

"The Government should review their policy to ensure complete redress for all those homeowners across the North West and to include those with holiday homes affected.

“This has consumed the lives of thousands; urgent change is needed to ensure it doesn’t continue to loom large over people’s futures.”

