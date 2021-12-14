Search

14 Dec 2021

Man appears in court over alleged rape in Donegal

Letterkenny courthouse

Letterkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man has appeared in court charged with rape and sexual assault in County Donegal.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, stands accused of raping and sexually assaulting a named female.

The alleged offences occurred at an address in west Donegal on a date in 2021.

Gardaí gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution during a brief hearing before Judge Raymond Finnegan at Letterkenny District.

When charged, the accused remained silent, the court heard.

The man was present for the hearing, but did not speak.

The case was adjourned until March to allow for the preparation of a book of evidence.

The accused cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the alleged witness in the case.

