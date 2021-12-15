Donegal driver fined after 150km/h speed detection

Letterkenny courthouse.
A man who was detected driving at 150km/h on a busy Donegal road has been fined in court.
Christian Deeney (24), with an address at Cul na Cille, Ramelton, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in connection with an incident on August 9, 2017.
Gardai detected Deeney accelerating to speeds of up to 150km/h at Trimeragh, Letterkenny.
Deeney was subsequently stopped and arrested. The defendant was fully co-operative with Gardaí, the court heard.
Mr Donough Cleary, solicitor for Deeney, said his client was a farm labourer in Navan who had come to Donegal to meet the charge.
Judge Raymond Finnegan fined Deeney €250, giving him six months to pay.
Deeney also appeared for non-display of tax and NCT at Kindrum, Fanad, on November 4, 2017. These matters were marked taken into account by Judge Finnegan.
