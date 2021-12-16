€30m Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon extension on course for August 2022 opening

The new €30m, 80 bed unit at the Sheil Hospital in Ballyshannon remains on schedule to open in August of 2022, the HSE confirmed this week.

And they say that as the peak construction period commences after Christmas and into the New Year, the number of construction workers on site, will double.

The HSE told DonegalLive: “Significant progress has been made since the relocation of the residents to the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit (The Rock) back in March 2021.

“The building contractor, Boyle Construction, has now diverted the existing drainage and ESB overhead cables, which will now allow them to continue with the construction of the new resident areas that will rise towards their finished roof level and connect to the existing Sheil Hospital building which is getting refurbished also.”

Artist's impression of the completed extension at the Sheil Hospital

Peak construction phase

“Currently there are over 60 personnel working on site and which will at least double during the peak stages of the construction phase towards the end of this year and this will continue into 2022.

“This new €30 million 80 Bed HIQA compliant nursing unit is currently scheduled to be finished by August 2022 and with the hope that the residents and staff will return soon after this date.”

Construction continuing on the site this week PHOTO: Thomas Gallagher

The development consists of a three storey extension to the rear of the existing hospital and upgrading to the existing building which is a protected structure.

The 80 bed unit will consist of 66 single bedrooms and 7 twin bedrooms to provide long and short stay care and a dementia ward.