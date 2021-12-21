Breaking: Lengthy traffic delays after Letterkenny accident

There are severe traffic delays on busy approach roads to Letterkenny after a road traffic collision at lunchtime.
The accident took place at the Dry Arch Roundabout at around 1pm.
There are long delays as a result of the accident with traffic backed up out the dual carriageway. There are also delays coming from the Lurgybrack direction.
Gardaí and ambulance personnel attended the scene of the accident.
More to follow
