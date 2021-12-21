Extension approved for Donegal primary school

A proposed extension at Scoil Mhuire in Creeslough has received approval to proceed to construction
A Donegal school has been approved for an extension.
Scoil Mhuire in Creeslough has been given approval for two new classrooms and a SET room.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue has confirmed the extension project has received approval to proceed to construction under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.
He said the extension will benefit the school and the greater school community who depend upon the school.
“Progression of this project is good news for the community and for the staff, students, and parents of the school,” he said.
“I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news and for the work of the principal, the staff, students and parents of the school for progressing the project. I thank Cllr Liam Blaney for his work with the school community too.”
