22 Dec 2021

New stand and changing rooms for Letterkenny Community Centre

An aerial view of the Letterkenny Community Centre

Chris McNulty

news@donegallive.ie

Plans are afoot for further redevelopment at the Letterkenny Community Centre.

Following a major refurbishment that included the installation of a new full-size floodlit astroturf pitch in recent years, the Pearse Road venue is set for another upgrade.

Planning permission has been sought from Donegal County County Council for the construction of new changing room facilities.

The proposed development would also include the construction of a new spectator stand.

Planning documents, submitted to Donegal County Council last week, also provide for connection to existing services and associated site works.

The local authority say a decision is due to be made on February 19, 2022.

In 2017, the Letterkenny Community Centre was allocated €89,500 from the Sports Capital Programme. A new astro pitch and floodlights were installed.

Donegal League Premier Division side Kilmacrennan Celtic and Saturday League Division One side Oldtown Celtic use Letterkenny Community Centre as their home venues.

Letterkenny Rovers have also regularly used it for home fixtures while Finn Harps are among a host of teams to avail of the floodlit facility for training.

