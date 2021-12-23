Search

23 Dec 2021

Coast Guard and RNLI issue safety appeal for Christmas and new year

There has been a 20% increase in callouts in 2021

Tipperary coast guard volunteer got a speeding ticket on way to 999 call out

Anyone who sees somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast is asked to dial 112 or 999 or use marine VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard

The Coast Guard and the RNLI are appealing to the public to exercise caution when participating in any activity on or near the water during the Christmas and new year period.
The organisations are also appealing to the public to be mindful of the Covid-19 restrictions in place.
With many traditional Christmas and New Year swims cancelled, anybody planning this activity is asked to check on the up-to-date guidance and ensure that they have made the appropriate safety arrangements.
Anyone who sees somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast is asked to dial 112 or 999 or use marine VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.
Both organisations have thanked the public for their cooperation during the past year and in particular to the positive response in adhering with severe weather warnings.
There has been a 20% increase in callouts in 2021, placing extra demand on search and rescue providers, including Coast Guard and RNLI volunteer crews.

READ MORE: Grandson of Donegal coxswain awarded RNLI gold medal for gallantry during WW2 returns from Boston to join crew


With the increased levels of open water swimming, both organisations are highlighting the risks of cold water shock, which is a danger for anyone entering water 15°C or below. Average sea temperature around Ireland at this time of year are between 6 and 10°C, which can pose a risk of hypothermia, even for the most experienced of open water swimmers.
Irish Coast Guard operations manager Micheál O’Toole called on the public to distinguish between the traditional Christmas quick dip and longer swims.
“Open water swimming at this time of the year is only for experienced participants and never ever swim alone,” he said.
He also thanked everybody involved in search and rescue for their commitment and service, with a special thank you to the volunteer members of the rescue services.
“People love to get out and about over the Christmas and New Year period. For those who have an opportunity to go on coastal walks always remember to stay back, stay high, stay dry – and this year please be especially mindful of Covid related restrictions.”
RNLI regional lifesaving lead Owen Medland added: “Our wish for everyone planning a trip to the coast or a festive swim is that they do so safely. We urge everyone to be extra cautious and understand the risks and know how to stay safe before they enter the cold water. Follow the right advice for your activity and always carry a means of calling for help.
“As we come to the end of the year, we would like to thank all those involved in search and rescue around the coast of Ireland and on inland waters. These dedicated men and women, many of whom are volunteers, will remain on call over the Christmas period and new year.”

